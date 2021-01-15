Uniontown
Frances Elizabeth Benford, 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 8, 1937, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late Andrew and Rose Borek Vinoski.
Frances was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. She was a past payroll manager for many years at Maxim Crane Works.
Frances was devoted to God and her family, whom she loved to gather and spend time with whenever possible. She loved her friends from church and always made sure to pray for them every day. In addition to being devoted to God, she cherished the Blessed Virgin Mary and loved praying the rosary. She was a Fatima Rosary Rally Leader for many years. She enjoyed watching EWTN and listening to music, having grown up playing different instruments with her siblings and then having her own children and grandchildren playing as well.
She will be deeply missed by her entire family.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Ramona Thomas (Barry) of Fairchance and Mary McCullegan (Darrell) of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Bryan (Danielle), James, Carol (Brian), Gary, Jonathan (Diane), Matthew (Laura), Coni (Tim), Jenn (Tony), Kenneth (Niccole), Rachel, Mark, Angela, David, Catherine (Brandon), Jaclyn, Ashley, Michael (Marissa), Jill (Dylan), Christian, Bill, Angel, Mary, Martha and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Lily, Jessie, Malakai, Grace, Tony, Mammie, David, Kaidence, Charlotte, Jonathan, Luna and Everest; sisters, Gen Sherwood and Rosemarie Cowan of South Connellsville, Helen Lubash of Greensburg; brother, Paul Vinoski (Cindy) of Vanderbilt; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Vinoski and Em Vinoski, both of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward R. Benford; son, Dr. Edward “Matt” Benford; infant son, John; and grandson, Isaiah.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their God-centered, loving, superior care and support.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Additional visitation will be held from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday when Prayers of Transfer will be held.
The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville with Rev. Father Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.
In following with Covid-19 mandates, masks are mandatory to be worn in the funeral home, at the church and at the cemetery at all times and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
