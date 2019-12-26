Uniontown
Frances Galecki Kolonsky, 90, a resident of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019.
She was born in New Salem, a daughter of Frank and Helena Galecki. She was married to her loving husband, Frank Kolonsky, for 61 years, who survives. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was employed by the Uniontown Credit Bureau as an assistant manager. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by nine other siblings. She loved to crochet, oil paint and can vegetables.
Frances’ family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held Saturday morning, December 28, until 9:30 a.m., when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Church (Footedale Worship Site), with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
VALET PARKING IS AVAILABLE DURING VISITATION HOURS.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
