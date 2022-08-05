Uniontown
Frances Germi Bell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 106.
Frances was born December 3, 1915, a daughter of Carlo and Maria Bonatti Germi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, in 1966; her son, Ronald A. Bell; her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Bell; and her siblings, Ida Blanch, Angelina Nardi, Albert Germi and Paul Germi.
Frances loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, especially her famous “Gingerbread Boys”.
Frances was a faithful member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Harold Bell and his wife, Jean, Donald Bell and his wife, Dolores, Reynold Bell, Mary Jane Slamecka and her husband, Jerry and Dawnel Nanney and her husband, Charles; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, with Father Anthony Klimko officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Laurel Ridge Center and OSPTA Hospice for their compassionate care of Frances.
Professional services are under the direction of DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A Dolfi, Funeral Director.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at degusipefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.