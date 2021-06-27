Uniontown
Frances Hainzer Klink, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home.
Frances was born December 14, 1947, the daughter of Frank A. and Clara Oberlechner Hainzer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Klink; a grandson, T.J. McGee; and two sisters, Janet Jones and Sylvia Hine.
She is survived by her daughter, Janis McGee of Smithfield; her son, Jerry Klink Jr. of San Diego, Calif.; a grandson, Seth McGee; a granddaughter, Macy McGee; a brother, Ray Pikelidi of Denmark; a sister, Mary Ann Keating and husband Terry of Virginia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home with Pastor Tim Yauger officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
