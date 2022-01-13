Frances Holt

Brownsville
Frances "Cookie" Holt, 71, of Brownsville, received her wings and flew home to be with The Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022.
She was born on November 6, 1950, in Brownsville.
Daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn Hunnell Dudzak.
Cookie was loved and respected by all who knew her. She spent her entire life putting everyone else's wants and needs ahead of her own and was the solid foundation that so many leaned on. Talking to Cookie was always so easy because she genuinely cared about people. This is why she will be sorely missed by so many.
Cookie greatly enjoyed bowling for much of her life as well as playing various card games. Family game nights was something that she dearly loved. Attending any activities her grandchildren participated in brought her the greatest joy. Cookie was also a huge football fan and loved her Steelers, but they did not hold a candle to her grandson Dalton's Slippery Rock Games.
Cookie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jack E. Holt, Sr.; son, Jack E. Holt, Jr. and Fiancee Jessica Roberts; daughter, Amanda Martin and husband Barry; two grandchildren, Dalton Holt and Gage Rogers; special nephew, Patrick Burnsworth; beloved dog, Oreo
Friends and Family are welcome to come and join a Celebration of Cookie's Life from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, at The Allison #2 Fire Hall, 450 Allison Avenue, Allison, PA 15413.
The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Cookie's name to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
