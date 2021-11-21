Jefferson Township
Frances J. Dominiak Dzara, 98, of Jefferson Township, formerly Perryopolis, was called home by her Creator on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her home. She was born in Perryopolis on August 20, 1923 a daughter of Joseph and Frances Burgandy Dominiak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Dzara; son, John Francis Dzara; siblings, Mary Dominiak, Joseph Dominiak, Stella Povlish.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Becky Sue Dzara; granddaughters, Denise Dzara, Diana Dzara; several nieces and nephews.
Frances' family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis.
A Panachida Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
A Parastas Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening in the funeral home.
