Smithfield
Frances Jane Fritz, 65, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Saturday, February 25, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
