Connellsville
Frances Joan Seruga Ferencak, 83, of Connellsville, passed away the afternoon of Monday, May 2, 2022, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born November 19, 1938, in Star Junction, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary H. Prugar Seruga.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerome (1981); as well as her loving husband of 38 years, Robert J. Ferencak (2001); and her caring daughter, Diane L. Tomasko (2016).
Frances was of the Roman Catholic faith and regularly attended Mass at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville.
She was a graduate of Frazier High School, Class of 1957.
Frances will be remembered by her family as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, cousin and friend.
Frances worked for several years at Westinghouse as an executive secretary supporting NASA and the space program prior to getting married and raising her family. She was then a homemaker tending to the everyday needs of her five children. Frances always put others before herself. She measured her success by seeing the smile on her children's and grandchildren's faces. She never stopped with her unconditional love and unwavering support. She was a 2nd mom to many of her children's friends.
Frances was known to stay up late at night cooking and baking her homemade Polish and Slovak ethnic foods, especially around the holidays, for friends and family to enjoy. She had a passion for gardening, as well as raising plants and flowers. She also was a big fan of all Pittsburgh sports. She loved taking road trips to visit relatives and go polka dancing with her husband. She thoroughly enjoyed listening to her collection of polka CDs wherever she traveled. On a whim, Frances could pick up an accordion and play to any tune by ear.
Frances instilled a love of life and all the joy that comes with it.
Frances is survived by her four adoring children, Deborah Ferencak of Monroeville, Joe (Traci and her daughters, Samantha and Riley Sullebarger) Ferencak of Irwin, Jennifer (Dan) Copeland of Murrysville, Gregory (Marcy) Ferencak of Greensburg; and son-in-law, David E. Tomasko of Connellsville. She was the proud grandmother of nine beautiful grandchildren, Ashley and Lauren Tomasko, Liam, Grace, Ella, Nora and Evelyn Copeland, and Stella and Nicholas Ferencak.
Also surviving are three brothers, Stanley (Newana) Seruga of Rochester, N.Y., Edward Seruga of Apple Valley, Calif., and Bernard (Alberta) Seruga of Perryopolis; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Seruga of Jeannette.
The family would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Frances's physician and staff at Connected Health and her numerous caregivers over the years.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, with the Rev. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hungry for Music, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization at hungryformusic.org/support-us/donate/. To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
