Smithfield
Frances Johns, 98, of Smithfield, and formerly of Fairchance, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born April 26, 1924, in Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were: her parents, Andrew and Emilia Czekanski; loving husband of 58 years, Daniel Johns; and siblings: Ernie, Steve, Junior, Sophie, Mary Ann, Sylvia and Velma.
Surviving are: her three children, Daniel A. Johns and wife, Denise, Thomas Johns and wife, Kathy, and Debbie McDowell and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Richard, Dustin, Lisa and Michael; several great-grandchildren; sister, Emilia “Mickey” Patrick; many nieces and nephews; and a very close friend, like a son, Randy.
Fran was a lifetime member of Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers, and was known as the Cake Lady at the church’s fish dinners and spaghetti dinners.
The family will receive friends in THE DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. A Blessing Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Reverend Liberato Ortega officiating.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
