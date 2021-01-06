formerly of
Grays Landing
Frances Konicki, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born December 10, 1933, in Grays Landing.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Konicki of New Geneva; brothers Joseph Mark Konicki of Palm Bay, Fla., and Edward Konicki of Kingwood, Texas; sisters Mary Ann McCarthy of Tampa, Fla., and Doris Courtney of Cibolo, Texas.
Frances worked as an administrative assistant for the Veterans Administration in New York, New Orleans and Houston.
Much loved and adored, Frances is survived by sister Constance Pines of Pompano Beach, Fla.; brother Albert Konicki (Rose) of Spring Hill, Tenn.; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
