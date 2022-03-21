Uniontown
Frances L. Burd, 97, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday March 19, 2022 in Pittsburgh.
A daughter of the late Marion Couch and LuLa A. Savage Couch.
She is the beloved wife of her late husband William "Billy" Burd. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by siblings Floyd Couch and Dolores Glisan, Emmett Couch, Irene Bloom.
She is the devoted mother of Dennis (Pam) Burd of Severn, Md., Barry W. Burd of Fla., and Kerry W. Burd Sr. (Diana) of Smithfield. Also surviving is her grandchildren, Kerry W, Burd Jr., Charity Goodwin (Brock), Chrissy Smith (Jeremy) Brandon Burd (Stacia) and Christopher Burd; great-grandchildren, Gavin W, Smith, Rachel R. Smith, Daphne Q. Burd, Johnny H. Goodwin, Zion B. Goodwin, Alexandra Q. Burd, Jamie W. Burd; sister, Wilma Lewis of Markleysburg, Pa and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of Uniontown Church of the Brethren where she was an active member, she was the President of the willing workers Sunday School Class, and she was the last living member of that class. She was a graduate of South Union High School Class of 1942.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and on Wednesday March 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Uniontown Church of the Brethren, the time of the service with Pastor Edwin Moore officiating the service. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park in Brownsville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Frances name to Uniontown Church of the Brethren, 20 Robinson Street Uniontown, Pa 15401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
