Chestnut Ridge
Frances L. Depto, 80, of Chestnut Ridge, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Sunday June 19, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of Daniel and Amelia Sante Trafecanty.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband John J. Depto; and her sister, Donna Tressler.
She was a member of the former St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church of Smock and presently a member St. Cecelia's Roman Catholic Church of Grindstone. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates, she loved going to the casino and playing bingo.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Danielle Johnson (Keith), Shawn Depto (Anita); grandchildren Derek Johnson (Kelsey), Darren Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Kingston Depto. She is also survived by her loving dog, Rusty.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15401, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Thursday, September 16.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in St. Cecelia Roman Catholic Church, 1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, PA 15442, officiated by the Rev. Timothy Kruthaupt.
Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jefferson Hospital for their care.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.