Uniontown
Frances Leora Spaw Devine, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1925, in Farmington.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas G. and Blanche Belle Ringer Spaw; two children, Ramos Spaw and Edward Popovich; four brothers, Glenn, Thomas, Carlos “Carl” and Warren Spaw; and six sisters, Ruth Jacobs, Margaret Spaw, Thelma Fennessy, Eldora Haffner, Beatrice Gibson and Edna Rabon.
Surviving are a daughter, Frances “Betsy” Camp (Maurice) of Murrieta, Calif.; stepdaughters, Sharon Naugle of Donegal, Debra Smith (Pete) of Erie; two stepgrandchildren, Richard Naugle and Kelley Ferko; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, Agnes Ventura of Uniontown and Barbara Dye of Maryland; and a nephew, Leonard Fennessy of Bristol.
To honor her wishes, funeral services for Frances will be private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
