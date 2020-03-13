Brownsville
Frances Linda Martin Thomas, 66, of Pittsburgh, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, after a lingering illness. She was born August 30, 1953, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Robert L. Martin, former postmaster of Brownsville and Frances Lancaster Martin of Brownsville.
She was loved by her entire family and was known for her love, serenity, kind heart and patience. She and Bowman had a particular love for all their nieces and nephews. Frances will be so missed and leaves to mourn her passing her mother, Frances Martin of Brownsville; two sisters, Angela Redding of McKeesport and Robin Tigney of Pittsburgh; two brothers, David and Matthew Martin of Brownsville; aunts Shirley Crawley of Bedford and Janice Scurry of Long Island, N.Y.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bowman Thomas; little brother Robert (Bobby) Martin.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, March 14, in Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 423 Baltimore Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Doug Wright as Pastor and the Rev. James Thomas officiating. Interment at Wood Lawn Cemetery, Brownsville.
The final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
