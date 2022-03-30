Lansdale
On March 24, 2022, Frances Loretta Pochotko Galica, 85, died peacefully in Lansdale.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Galica, Sr.; and parents, Michael and Sophia Pochotko.
She is survived by her children, Lori LaRosa (husband David) of Lansdale, and Thomas Galica, Jr. (wife Sarah) of Atlanta, Ga.; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Christopher LaRosa.
Frances was born on December 3, 1936, in Uniontown. She graduated from Redstone High School and attended Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse.
Frances and Thomas, childhood and high school sweethearts, married on August 22, 1959, and settled in Akron, Ohio. Frances worked as an operating room nurse at Akron City Hospital.
In 1980, the family relocated to Murfreesboro, Tenn., where Frances worked for Middle Tennessee Medical Center as an operating room nurse, and then as a purchasing director.
In 2001, she retired to Warrington, PA to be near her two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be planned at a later date in Uniontown. The family will notify loved ones when the service is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Arrangements are entrusted to HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.