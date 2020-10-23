Uniontown
Frances Louise Petrolo Bulla Leon, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, with her loving family by her side. She was born February 5, 1936, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, a daughter of Frank and Jennie Marciano Petrolo,
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Bulla Sr.; second husband, Tony Leon; siblings, John Petrolo, Mary Petrolo, Florence Smich, Angelina Petrolo and Stella Petrolo.
Frances is survived by her children, Paul Bulla Jr. of Uniontown, Renee Donofrio of Republic, Toni Chandler and her husband Chris of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Sirena Little (William) of Masontown, Kristie Bulla of Uniontown, Sophia and Leo Chandler of Portland, Oregon.
Frances’ family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 23, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Center) with Father William Berkey as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Redstone Cemetery, Brownsville.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
