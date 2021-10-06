formerly of Youghiogheny Lake
Frances Lucille Magda Cornish, 96, of Lexington, S.C., formerly of Youghiogheny Lake, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, with her family at her side. She was born December 9, 1924, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Magda.
She was the beloved wife of the late John M. "Capt. Jack" Cornish; mother of John M. (Carolyn) Cornish II; sister of the late Ann (Adam) Kaas, Helen (John) Zuker, Katherine Misck, Velma (Steve) Lamance, Mary (Paul) Shuster, Elizabeth Magda and Walter (Margaret) Magda. Many nieces and nephews and friends around Yough Lake still survive.
She was a retired Somerset County district judge and sr. judge, original owner of the family business for 40 years of Capt. Jack's Lakeside Marine at Youghiogheny Lake. She was originally from Lemont Furnace and lived in Alaska, Florida, South Carolina and Pennsylvania and was currently a resident of South Carolina, but her home was in Pennsylvania at Youghiogheny Lake.
Frances loved flowers, her talking books and visiting and talking with friends and family.
Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sister of Divine Providence, 900 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101, or Carnegie Library for the Blind of Pittsburgh, 4400 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, in her memory.
Written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
