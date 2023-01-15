Hiller
Frances M. Kramrich Olesky, 90, of Hiller, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1932, in Arnold City, daughter of the late Stephen and Mary E. Hassen Kramrich.
Frances was a former member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, a current member of The Historic Church of St. Peter and The Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #307. She enjoyed listening to country music, line dancing, sewing, crocheting, traveling, baking and playing Keno.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Olesky; and brothers, Stephen, Joseph and George Kramrich.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ricky Olesky (Janie Long); daughter, Kim and husband, Rich Sperring; grandson, Josh Sperring; sister, Cindy Kramrich of Las Vegas; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and until a Prayer Service, at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. A Funeral Service will follow at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, officiated by the Reverend Father Efren Ambre. Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.