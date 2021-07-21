Bobtown
Frances Marie McGhee Kirk, 51, of Bobtown, and formerly of North Carolina, died Friday, July 9, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born September 2, 1969, in Nyack, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William Harry McGhee and Juanita Marie Haffa McGhee Ford.
Frances enjoyed spending time on the river and fishing, and visiting yard sales all over the area. She loved to decorate her home for every season and any reason, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams.
Surviving is her loving companion for the past 27 years, Samuel "Red" Chipps; a daughter, Crystal Hope and husband Andrew of Mooresboro, N.C.; three grandchildren, Trent Bernat, Natalie and Sarah Hope; a stepson, Sebastian Chipps of McClellandtown; a sister, Christine McGhee, and a brother, Richard McGhee, both of Lincolnton, N.C.; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Her family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, with a brief memorial service beginning at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.