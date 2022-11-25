Waltersburg
Frances Marie Ozanich Harper, 78, of Waltersburg, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Laurel Ridge Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 23. Visitation will continue Friday, November 25, in the funeral home from 9 until the 10 a.m. blessing service celebrating Fran's life. Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family suggests that donations, in memory of Fran, be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
