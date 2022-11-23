Waltersburg
Frances Marie Ozanich Harper, 78, of Waltersburg, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Laurel Ridge Center. She was born August 30, 1944, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Andrew Ozanich and Anna Hudock Ozanich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Baker; and brothers, Frank Ozanich, Patrick Ozanich and Eugene Ozanich.
Fran was a 1962 graduate of South Union High School. She was a supervisor at Columbia Gas with over 32 years of service. Fran was a member of St. Therese de lisieux Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, gardening and rescuing cats.
Left to cherish Fran’s memory are her husband, William W. Harper, I; son, William W. Harper, II (Patty) of Waltersburg; daughters, Lee Anne Baker (George) of Roaming Shores, Ohio; Lou Anne Demosky, Esq. (Lee) of Greensburg; grandchildren, Brianna Leatherman (Dan), George Baker, III (Kristi), Kaylie Harper Moore, Appolonia Smolka (Anthony), Broc Baker, Lealaina Demosky and L. William Demosky; and great-grandchildren, Breadon, Lorelai, Gianna, Alyse and Sutton; brothers, Jack Ozanich, William Ozanich and Arthur Ozanich; sisters, Gertrude Ream, Genevieve Ozanich and Maryann Chasko; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 23. Visitation will continue Friday, November 25, in the funeral home from 9 until the 10 a.m. blessing service celebrating Fran’s life. Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family suggests that donations, in memory of Fran, be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.