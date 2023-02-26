formerly of Smithfield
It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Provance Clark, 83, of Lake Anna, Va., announces her passing Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where the family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Frances' life, Saturday, February 25, with the Rev. Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
