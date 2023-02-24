formerly of Smithfield
It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Provance Clark, 83, of Lake Anna, Va., announces her passing Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
She was born March 28, 1939, in Smithfield, the youngest of six children to the late William and Hazel Provance.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Sonny” Clark; and her son, Dwayne “Scott” Clark.
Frances will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cheryl “Pooh” Shannon; son, Richard “Andy” Clark (Mary); grandchildren, Tiffany McBurney (Rob), Richard (Andrew) Clark (Jessica), Laura Chewning (Tony), Christopher Clark, Sara Perry (Rob), Amanda Stone (Brandon), and Richard Clark (Stephanie); her nephew, William Varndell (Janet); her neice, Pamela Varndell; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving family members and friends.
Frances was truly a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid Washington Nationals baseball fan, loved Hallmark movies, spending time with family, and her beloved dog, Bella. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Frances’ life, Saturday, February 25, with the Rev. Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
