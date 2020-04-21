Uniontown
Francine D. Horner, 70, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Braddock, on December 1, 1949, a daughter of the late James J. Dawson, Jr. and Eileen Devore Dawson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers John Dawson and James Dawson, III.
Francine was a retired educator with Laurel Highlands School District. She graduated from St Anselm High School, Swissvale. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Franciscan University, and Master's Degree from California University.
Francine enjoyed her card clubs, and time spent with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Jack Horner; sons James Errera and Rick Errera, both of Uniontown; sisters Rebecca Dawson of Uniontown, and Pat Walsh and husband John of Myrtle Beach; three nieces and three nephews.
Due to protective measures observed during the Coronavirus pandemic, a Private Blessing Service for the family will be held on Wednesday, April 22, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Private interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions in her memory to your favorite charity.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
