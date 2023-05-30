Cardale
Francine M. Petko-Pavone, 75, of Cardale, passed away early Saturday morning, May 27, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born May 1st, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of Frank V. and Caroline A. Teti Magazine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Pavone Sr.; brother, Michael "Sonny" Magazine; her special friend, William Spang.
Francine was a member of St. Therese's Catholic Church of Uniontown and the former Holy Rosary Church in Republic.
Francine served on the Brownsville Area School Board for many years. She was the owner and operator of Francine's Coiffure in Republic, helped run the family business, Magazine Lumber Co. and Kids Korner Daycare Center, in Cardale.
Left to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Nadine L. Cape and husband Scott W. Cape of Belen, N.M.; proud grandmother of Brage Cape of El Mirage, Ariz., Maggie Cape of Belen, N.M.; her sisters, Rosalie Golembiewski and Antoinette Bookshar of Fairchance; and many nieces and nephews. Francine will truly be missed by her dear classmates of Redstone Class of 1966 and dance buddies in White Oak.
Francine's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475, and until 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, when a blessing service we be held, with interment following in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.