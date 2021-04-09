Brownsville
Francine Susanna Ptak, 52, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in her home.
Francine was born January 30, 1969, in Brownsville General Hospital to Frank and Arleen Ptak. Francine was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School Class of 1987.
Francine is survived by her parents, Frank and Arleen Ptak; her daughter, Whitney Nicole Ptak; and son Jacob J. Ptak Newlon; her sister, Alyssa Franks and brother-in-law Abe Franks; her nieces, Kami and Kendra Franks; her nephew, Dustin Franks.
Francine was preceded in death by her first born son, Gregory Francis Ptak.
Francine had a love for children, reading, liked to do housework to help others out, was a very organized person, and was a die-hard Steelers fan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, in the funeral home, with Pastor Zane W. Mitchell officiating. Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
"Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy."
-Anonymous. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
