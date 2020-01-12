Formerly of Leckrone
Francis A. Erminio, 76, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Leckrone, passed away at his home Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Francis was born July 15, 1943, in Leckrone, a son of the late Olivio and Elizabeth Ferruti Erminio.
Francis was a 1961 graduate of German Township High School, where he was involved in football and theater. He spent his entire professional career in the automotive industry, specifically in undercar sales and repair, and was instrumental in opening and managing stores throughout the East Coast. His hobbies and interests included coaching youth sports and reading for personal development.
Besides his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and sisters Lenora Barbush and Nancy Lawson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Patricia A. Lucas Erminio; his son, Kevin; grandchildren Ryan and Jack; brother Nick; sisters Pauline Huggins, Selma Bahuriak, Sylvia Krofcheck and Rita Urbany; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, where a prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish - Masontown Site, 101 West Church Avenue, Masontown, with the Rev. Fr. Douglas Dorula as celebrant.
