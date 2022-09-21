Menallen Township,
Uniontown
Francis "Frank" Albert Zentkovich, 78, of Menallen Township, Uniontown, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his loving family and close friends by his side.
He was born on October 29, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of George and Catherine Veronica Selina Zentkovich.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by an infant brother, Thomas.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, where he served as a Chaplain's Assistant. He was a member of the Roscoe American Legion, Post 801 and was employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 36 years. After retiring from USPS, he worked for Enterprise Car Rental. He served as an officer of the Fayette Federal Employees Federal Credit Union.
Left to cherish Frank's memory is his, beloved wife of 57 years, Arlene Lucille Plourde Zentkovich; daughters: Karen Conklin and her husband Brian of Cranberry Township, Sharon Zentkovich of Roscoe and Lynne Martin of Ohiopyle; grandsons: Ryan, Mitchell and Shane.
Frank's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, with full Military Rites and Honors being accorded by Roscoe American Legion Post 801.
The Roscoe American Legion Post 801 will conduct a funeral service in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, this was Frank's request.
VALET PARKING WILL BE PROVIDED DURING VISITATION HOURS.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
