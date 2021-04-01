Fairchance
Francis Andrew Dutkewycz III, 35, of Fairchance, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 28, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1985, in Uniontown.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Francis Andrew Dutkewycz II, and Marilyn Kraynak Mickey and her husband, Greg Mickey; his children, Gracie Keslar, Noah Dutkewycz and Cameron Dutkewycz; brother Christopher Dutkewycz and girlfriend Kelly Schuessler; grandmother Carolyn Dutkewycz; his loving companion and girlfriend, Natasha Newcomer and her children, Bryson, Braelynn and Breckon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was employed with Hartman and Hartman as a mechanic.
Andrew inherited a family passion of auto mechanics at an early age. This grew into a shared love of racing with his younger brother, in which he was Chris's #1 fan. Andrew loved his children beyond measure and shared his fondness of cars in many adventures together.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, and 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Friday, April 2, with Pastor Aaron Douthitt officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Uniontown.
After the cemetery committal, those attending are invited to a celebration of his life with a meal to be held at 12 noon in the Fairchance Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Francis Andrew Dutkewycz III Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.