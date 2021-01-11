Francis E. Zorichak

Uniontown
Francis E. "Fran" Zorichak, 54, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, January 7, 2021, with his loving family by his side at home after a brief illness.
Friends were received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 10. Visitation continues until 9:15 a.m. Monday, January 11, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.