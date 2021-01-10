Uniontown
Francis E. "Fran" Zorichak, 54, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, January 7, 2021, with his loving family by his side at home after a brief illness. Francis was born September 6, 1966, in Uniontown, a son of Arlene D. Wardzella Zorichak and the late Francis X. Zorichak.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his loving in-laws, Alvie and Shirley "Pooch" Riggin; paternal grandparents Andrew and Susan Zorichak; maternal grandparents John and Anna Wardzella; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish his loving memory, in addition to his mom, Arlene, are his loving wife and best friend of 31-1/2 years, Barbara Riggin Zorichak; sisters Judy Zorichak and Maryann (Chris) Crawford; special niece and nephew Abigail and Colin Crawford, who affectionately called him "Uncle Franny"; special aunt Maryann Hunchuck; and many other relatives, friends; and his cat, Bubba J.
Fran enjoyed fishing, turkey hunting and deer hunting. He was a lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and an avid Steeler fan. He was affectionately known among family and friends by his nicknames, "Chase" and "Butch", and will be deeply missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 10, and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, January 11, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.