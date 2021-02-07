Uniontown
Francis J. Duranko, 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, February 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Williams Duranko; parents Joe and Margaret Duranko; brother Richard Duranko; son Francis J. Duranko Jr.; and grandson Gage Bache.
Frank is survived by his children, Joe Duranko, Cynthia Duranko and Susan Molina; grandchildren Dan, Jillian, Jenna, Akasha, Sarah, Trey, Jocelyn, Kristina and Cheryl; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Evangeline; and siblings Janet, Ruthie, Joyce, Yvonne and Debby.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held Thursday, February 4, in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Cemetery in Hopwood, with military honors.
Donations in his memory may be made to The American Cancer Society or your local hospice.
Arrangements were entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
