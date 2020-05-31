Uniontown
Francis Joseph "Frank" Omalacy, 69, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Monongahela General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born November 25, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Frank and Louise Comfort Omalacy.
Frank was a graduate of Geibel High School Class of 1968. He was employed at Anchor Glass and was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Uniontown. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who was a model car and truck enthusiast. Frank loved eating and telling jokes, even if he told them over and over. He will be missed by his family and close friends and by his wife, Gayela whom he lovingly cared for throughout the years of their marriage.
Frank is survived by his wife, Gayela Ann Downey Omalacy; daughter Joni Swihart of Uniontown; granddaughters Luci Bowers and Clara Shaffer; brother-in-law Thomas Bradley Downey and wife Lisa of Uniontown; and his two very special friends, Lynn Domonkos and Bill Shaffer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, May 30, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with the Reverend Roland R. Maust officiating. Interment will be private. During the visitation and services, social distancing, as a result of the COVID-19 regulations, will be in effect.
