Francis Leroy Kifer

Uniontown
Francis Leroy "Cutty" Kifer, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 4, 1946, in Maryland, a son of the late Ashby Kifer and Clarice Weasenforth Kifer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Nick Kifer.
He is survived by two brothers, Randy and Dale Kifer of Uniontown; two nieces, Erin Stanko of Greensburg and Chelsea Kifer of Uniontown; one grandnephew, Ayden Schrout of Uniontown.
He was a Uniontown High School graduate, Class of 1964. He retired from Sensys Technology and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Vietnam, where he was a Navy Gunner.
Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A committal service will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, where military honors will be held by Amvets Post 103 Hopwood.
