Francis McDiffett

Footedale
Francis "Mac" McDiffett passed away August 2, 2021, at the age of 107. He was born November 6, 1913, in Connellsville, the eldest son of Frank and Alta Hirleman McDiffett.
Mac lived in Connellsville until age 15, and then his family moved to Footedale, where he was a 1931 graduate of German Township High School. Mac worked for a brief time in a feedstore before taking a job in the coal mines. When he was put on night shift, he left the mine and became a route salesman for Fike's Dairy; a job he kept for 25 years before retiring in 1968.
He was married to Geraldine Sturm for 49 years who predeceased him in 1987. They had four children, Wayne and wife Ruth of Boulder, Colorado, Vaughn and wife Jacquelyn of Naples, Florida, Karen and husband Wesley Shanholtzer of Huntington, West Virginia and Jill and husband Mark Bailey of Simpsonville, South Carolina. Mac and Geraldine have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his 105-year-old sister, Doris McDiffett of Falls Church, Virginia.
Mac was the founder of Green Garden Miniature Golf; a business he operated for 42 years. He was the first King of the annual Hopwood parade and served as its first Grand Marshall in 2013. He took up golfing at age 75 and when he was 95, Springdale Golf Course awarded him a lifetime membership that he used until he was 97. He spent several years visiting nursing homes with his "boom box" playing music from the '30s and '40s for the entertainment of the residents. Until recent years he had enjoyed sailing, golf, Barbershop singing and driving antique cars. Mac comes from a family of longevity: His mother lived to be 97 and his mother's sister, Helen, lived in three centuries having been born in 1899 and passed on in 2004 at the age of 105. Mac realized he had been blessed to maintain his independence and because of several dedicated caregivers and Hospice professionals, as well as some wonderful, caring neighbors, he was able to live his final years in his own home. Mac will be remembered for his sense of humor and friendliness to all.
A private ceremony will be held by the family celebrating the lives of both Geraldine and Francis.
Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels and Fayette Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
