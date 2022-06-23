Grindstone
Francis "Frank" "Cookie" P. Figler, 85, of Grindstone, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Born May 30, 1936 in Grindstone, he was the son of the late Steven and Anna Kozlow Figler.
A lifelong resident of Grindstone, Mr. Figler participated at Fairview United Methodist Church.
Frank was retired from Ford Motor Co. and enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, woodworking and making crafts for the outreach program at Fairview United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Wilson Figler, to whom he was married to for 41 years; five children; two stepsons; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th in the Fairview United Methodist Church, with the Pastor James Myers officiating.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
