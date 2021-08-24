Perryopolis
Francis Paul Toth, 84, of West Mifflin, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills. He was born May 16, 1937, in Whitsett, a son of Frank Anthony and Ann Marie Novak Toth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Toth.
Francis worked for U.S. Steel and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Francis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ethel Marie Balentine Toth; his children, son Robert Paul Toth and wife Cheryl of Perryopolis, and daughter Michaele Marie Kovalsky and husband Bernard Jr. of Lincoln Place; eight grandchildren, Bernard III, Harli, Zachary, Dylan, Garrett, Jesse, Cody, Caycee; and three great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Jaxon, Natalie.
Francis's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26, with Father David Nazimek as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis, where full military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 honor guard of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.