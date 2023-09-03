Francis Robert Tomko

Smock
Francis "Lefty" Robert Tomko, 97, of Smock, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in McHenry, MD.
He was born on May 20, 1926, a son of the late Andrew and Rosalia Tomko in Buffington, Pa. Lefty was the second youngest of their seven children.
Lefty dedicated much of his career to Rockwell International. His work led him to meeting of the love of his life, Rosalie. They wed in 1960, and settled in Smock, where they shared a life together for almost 53 years.
Together, they volunteered much of their time to the Smock Volunteer Fire Department-Lefty served as Treasurer for over 20 years.
Lefty was a parishioner and usher at St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church and served on the Church Counsel and Church Choir.
He enjoyed tinkering, watching sports, word searches and baking with his family. He was very meticulous and a true perfectionist in every task he was presented.
Lefty was known for his infectious smile and joyful laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Veronica "Rosalie" Tomko. He is survived by his son, Jeffery Tomko of Maryland and granddaughter, Jessica Tomko of Delaware.
Services and interment will be private.
As he wished, contributions in Lefty's memory may be made to the Smock Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Shaffer Avenue, Smock, PA, 15480 in lieu of flowers.
Newman Funeral Homes, P.A. is assisting his family with arrangements.
