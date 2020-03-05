Francis Ronald Vitz

formerly of
McClellandtown
Francis Ronald "Bubba" Vitz, 79, of Oak Island, N.C., passed away on December 19, 2019.
He was born October 19, 1940, in Pennsylvania to the late Bruno and Angela "Nellie" Vitz.
Ron is survived by his son, Ronald Vitz; daughters Lisa Bergstrom (Tom), Denise Famageltto (Mike) and Jessica Vitz; nine grandchildren, Tony, Mike, Bob, Michael, Josh, Arianna, Austin, Hannah and Nicholas; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Delilah; his sister, Patricia Harmon (Joseph, deceased); several nieces and nephews; and his dog Ollie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Foster Vitz, who passed away in July 2014.
Ron graduated from German Township High School in McClellandtown. He married, served in the U.S. Army and moved to Ohio. He began his career at White Motor Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio. The company was purchased by Volvo Trucks and Ron relocated to Greensboro, N.C. He retired from Volvo Trucks after 50+ years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his son, Ron. He was an avid gardener and liked to cook. He hosted many parties at his home and loved sharing good times with friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 410 North Street, Chardon, OH. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with the church service at 10 a.m. Reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in his name to your favorite charity.
