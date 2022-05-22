Francis V. Kenney, Jr.

Republic
Francis "Dusty" V. Kenney Jr., 70, of Republic, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. In keeping with his true sense of humor, he was telling jokes and stories, with an ornery grin, until the end. He was born May 28, 1951, in Brownsville, a son of the late Francis V. Kenney, Sr. and Mary Louise Marucci Kenney.
Dusty was retired from CSX Railroad. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. His favorite place to fish was Pymatuning Lake with his cousins.
Besides his parents, Dusty was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Vincent Kenney; sister and brother-in-law, Polly Ann and Ronald Hustak.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Veronica "Ronnie" Skakandy Kenney; daughter, Nicole and husband Jeff Buchheit; grandchildren, Ava Kenney, Hunter Umbel, Haleigh and Hanna Buchheit; niece, Pamela Williams and husband Ricky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, and from 11:30 a.m. until a prayer service at 12:15 p.m. Monday, May 23, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Interment to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
