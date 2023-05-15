Uniontown
Frank “Frankie” A. DeBerry, 52, of Uniontown, passed on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Born July 28, 1970, in Uniontown, son of Gloria Ghrist DeBerry and the late Henry W. DeBerry Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Faye DeBerry; and brother, Donald H. DeBerry Sr.
He is Survived by his mother, Gloria; his brothers and sisters: William E. (Joy) DeBarry of Lemont Furnace, Vicki L (Tim Braddee) Stutler, Shelley (Paul) Maust and Henry W. Jr. (Stacy) DeBerry, all of Uniontown; his nieces and nephews: Stephanie (Jason) Filitsky, William E. Jr. (Monica) DeBerry, Eric DeBerry, Brooke (Clayton) Bozek, Angie Maust, DJ DeBerry, Tricia (Mark) Steiner, Brandon (Nicole) DeBerry, Cody (Shannon) Maust and Shelby Smith; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and aunts and uncles.
Frank was an automotive detailer, he was an avid Penguins and Pitt Panther Fan and loved working in the yard with his plants and flowers, especially his Boston Ferns.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with Reverend Robert Miller officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
