Frank A. Julius, 81, of Vanderbilt, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at WVU - Ruby Memorial, Morgantown.
Born October 25, 1941, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Frank F. Julius and LaVerne Cogley Julius Boyle, and stepfather, Adam Boyle.
A resident of Vanderbilt for most of his life, Mr. Julius was Catholic by Faith.
Frank left college in 1961 to join the U.S. Air Force, serving for over five years during the Vietnam War, and 15 years of military service with the U.S. Army Reserves and National Guard Reserves. He was stationed in Japan, France and then the Pentagon, where he met his wife to be. In 1972, he was hired by AllTell Telephone Company as a cable splicer for 31 years.
Frank was a loving husband, terrific father, grandfather and a very hard worker.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Shupe Julius, to whom he was married to for 58 years; daughter and son-in-law, Melani and Darin Beveridge; son, Frank Anthony ‘Tony’ Julius; brother, James Julius and wife, Betty; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken and Kathy Geary; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elga and Jim Strickler; three grandchildren, Brittany (Devin) Headlee, Ashley Beveridge and Darrah Beveridge; great-grandson, Connor; great-granddaughter, Mia; best friend, John Blosnich; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Davis and Loretta Julius.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Uniontown Hospital (Sadie and Chris) for their special care and WVU for the kindness shown to our family during this time.
Condolences accepted on the funeral home’s website.
