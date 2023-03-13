Cardale
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank A. Palo, of Cardale, announces his peaceful passing, in his home, Friday, March 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with heart and kidney disease.
Frank's unwavering faith compels his family's belief that the Blessed Mother took him by the hand and said, "Come with me to our Father, your work here is done."
Frank was predeceased by his cherished parents, Alfred V. Palo and Julia Stabilla Palo; his brother, Alfred "Sonny" Palo, Jr.; his sisters-in-law, Joyce and Kathy Palo; his "second" parents, Steve and Erma Cardine Olesko, and his "sister", Paula Olesko; and his fortunate dogs, Oreo and Jazzy.
Frank was born in Uniontown August 6, 1954, graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic School, Redstone Jr. High, and Brownsville Area High School in 1972, and California University of Pennsylvania in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.
Frank is survived by his beloved brother, Vincent "Ronnie" Palo of Republic; his cherished niece, Danielle Palo of Republic; his nephew, Ronald Palo and wife Michelle of Monessen; his great-nieces, Lexie and Yvette Palo; "brother" Stephen Olesko; his precious dog, Scooter; and countless family members and friends made "family" by Frank's open heart, home and love. Frank never met a stranger!
Frank, a devout Catholic, was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale, and the former Madonna of Czestochowa, Cardale. He served passionately in positions from altar boy, Eucharistic Minister, lector, and Parish Council member, with his most recent service as a member of the St. Francis RCIA team, where he sponsored catechumens undergoing the process of conversion into the Catholic Church. Frank passionately believed in the promises of the Blessed Virgin and faithfully prayed the Rosary daily.
Frank retired from the Intermediate Unit 1 as ESL and Adult Education coordinator in 2016, a profession he loved, "touching" the future through his students young and old over the last five decades, from his early years at Fayette County Head Start. Frank held various professions and passions over his lifetime - including expert retail assistant and stylist at Morris's Men's Store & David Israel, hair stylist, florist, and by serving his community by adorning his beloved hometown of Cardale with commemorative flags. Frank also made a point to give back by visiting local retirement and care facilities, bringing joy to the residents through his sharp and ornery sense of humor.
Frank was a leader in gathering friends - he enthusiastically and unselfishly led his BHS Class of 1972 to celebrate every class milestone in friendship, fun, and camaraderie in first class style!
A man who loved baking and cooking, Frank's greatest joy was spending time, and sharing food creations, with his friends and family. He opened his home and kitchen to countless friends to serve as his sous chef in creating his favorite Italian and Czech specialties. Frank's light and crispy pizzelles are famous in the tri-state area, and he honed a skill in bartering a beautiful bag of his pizzelles for desired baked goods from friends and strangers alike! Frank was well known for his skillful pressing of these delicacies while reciting a Hail Mary as his timer to assure golden perfection! It worked every time - thousands of times!
Frank grieved the loss of all who went before him intensely his entire life, honoring all by faithfully and beautifully decorating their graves from a very young age to his last days. Now we rejoice that he can be reunited with them at our Lord's knees until we meet him again in eternity.
Frank's family will receive friends from 12 noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. On Wednesday, March 15, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale, with the Rev. Marlon Libres Pates and the Rev. William Berkey concelebrating. The family asks that everyone please meet at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be private at Sylvan Heights Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.