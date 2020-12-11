West Leisenring
Frank Albert Cole Jr., 60, of West Leisenring, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital. He was born December 11, 1959, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frank Albert Cole Sr. and Elizabeth Williams Cole.
Frank served honorably in the U.S. Army, had attended the West Leisenring Presbyterian Church and was an HVAC contractor who had worked at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. He played softball with the Monarch League, practiced Aikido and was a huge sports fan who loved the Steelers.
Surviving are two daughters, Jacqueline and Rachael Cole of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon and Amira Cole; brother, John Cole and wife Robin of Smock; and three sisters, Judith Cole, Susan Newcomer and Nancy Cole, all of West Leisenring.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, visitation for the immediate family will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Visitation and services under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
