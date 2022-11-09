Brownsville
Frank Anthony Horka, Sr., 99, of Brownsville, passed away at home on Monday, November 7, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1923, in Brownsville.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Brownsville, and attended elementary school at St. Mary’s.
Following graduation from Brownsville High School he enlisted in the United States Navy, and served on the USS Ormsby during WWII.
He began a long career on the railroad in 1946, working for Penn Central; which later became Conrail and retired in 1984. His retirement years were spent fishing on the Mon river, playing Scrabble, picking mushrooms and tending to his backyard garden.
He was a member of the Senior Citizen Swim Club at California University of Pennsylvania and also enjoyed attending the Vulcans basketball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Horka; son, Frank, Jr.; brothers, John and Steve; and sister, Helen.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Pinardi Horka; son, Steven Horka; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, when a prayer service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, in Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park, with full military rites, accorded by American Legion Posts 940, 275 and 838.
