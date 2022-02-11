Frank B. Roth, 78, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the care of Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg.
Friday, February 11, 2022 6:58 AM
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 6:48 am
