Grindstone
Frank Bolius Rafitz Jr., age 58, of Grindstone, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1961, in Aliquippa, to the late Frank Rafitz Sr. and Clara Hogue Rafitz.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Emma Houge and Rose Tolarczyk of Uniontown, and brother-in-law, Lane Edgar Blackson.
Frank was an avid storyteller who loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He loved to cook and grill for his rather large family. Frank enjoyed music and coffee. He had a distinct and unforgettable voice. Frank was a proud father who adored his children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Shawn Marie Lehman Rafitz and his loving mother, Clara Houge Rafitz; sisters Debra Rafitz of Uniontown, Vicki Wilkinson and her husband Robert of Sterling, Va. and Lisa Faris and her husband Joseph of Harrisburg; children, Natalie Rugg and husband Dave, Kristy Zinn and husband Brent, Nicole Rafitz, Miranda Cramer and significant other Brad Jordan, Frank Rafitz, III and significant other Ravin Bosley, Clara Kendra Rafitz and boyfriend Eric Dillinger, Hunter Rafitz and Saveha Diane Rafitz; grandchildren including Rod Gordon Jr, Alexis and Preston Gordon, Hannah Zinn, Blake and Layton Barber, Isaiah and Maraya Cramer, Liliana Jordan and Delani Rose Dillinger; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, in BAKER-TERRAVACCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, January 29, with Pastors Geary Witt and Zac Calkins officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.