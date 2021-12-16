Uniontown
Frank C. Lally, 87, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on Wednesday, June 6, 1934, in Uniontown, son of Martin P. and Blanche A. Shutok Lally.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy V. Nalepka Lally; son, Frank J. Lally; grandchildren, Nicole, Michael; his brother, Brian Lally; and his sister, Gail Reed.
He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood, UMWA District #2. Before becoming a coal miner, he worked for US Steel, as a crane operator. He was a avid union member, loved to read, loved his Steelers, and was meticulous about his yard, cars and house.
Left to cherish her memory is his loving wife, Marcella Micklus Lally; children, Veronica Cook (Charles), Cynthia Flick (James), Lisa Shepley (Steven); grandchildren, Leslee Stewart (fiance Mike), Blake, Hailey and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Damiere, Camden, Kain, Brinley; his sister, Sharon Lehman; brother, Lance Lally; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 12 noon.
Private interment will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish vigil prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Special thanks to the LaFayette Manor staff for their loving and excellent care.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
