Coal Center
Frank Carmen Lemonovich, 81, of Coal Center, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.
He was born Sunday, September 1, 1940, in Brownsville Hospital, the son of the late Frank J, and Ann R. Horvath Lemonovich.
He was a member of the United Auto Workers. Frank retired from the Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg, Ohio, where he worked for 30 years.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid, Aircraft Carrier. His Squadron, VRF-31 transported aircraft and they flew with pilots as co-pilots to diagnose and service the aircraft.
He was an avid golfer and fisherman, he belonged to two golf leagues, Duck Hollow and Springdale. He was a member of the Nemacolin Country Club and Trout Unlimited.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents.
Many cousins are left to cherish his memory.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Church, Richeyville Campus on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, with Rev. Edward L. Yuhas, Pastor, as Celebrant.
Everyone will meet directly at the church for the 10 a.m. Mass.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
