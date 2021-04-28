Uniontown
Frank Corob Jr., 57, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born February 13, 1964, in Morgantown, a son of Frank and Mary Louise Davis Corob.
Frank was a graduate of German High School and was employed for many years as a laborer at J&J Sanitation.
He enjoyed fishing, playing XBox games and working on computers.
He was predeceased by his father; and a brother, John Corob.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Louise Corob; wife Paulette (Whyel) Corob; sister Bertha Shipp; nieces Nicole Corob and companion Brian Freel, Heather Windgard and companion Roy Zack, and Jonnie Windgard and companion Tree; nephew Randy Corob and wife Katie; brother-in-law and caregiver Kenny Whyel and wife Shirl.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, April 29, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Dale Redick officiating.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
